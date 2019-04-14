Carol Nora Tubb Kane Shtayyeh Malt



Pensacola - Dr. Carol Nora Malt, 76, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Carol was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to George E. Tubb and Hazel Marie Yarboro on December 3, 1942. After their divorce, her mother married Charles A. Kane and her sisters, Hazel Margaret and Barbara Marie and step brothers John Randolph and Charles Slade Kane lived in Summit, New Jersey. She graduated from The Grier School for Girls in Pennsylvania.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Charles Kane; step brother Charles Slade; sister, Hazel Margaret; former husband Harold Malt and niece, Melanie, daughter of her sister Barbara Marie. She is survived by sister, Barbara Marie; daughter Nora and her husband Tarek Hashem and her grandchildren, Tania, Tala and Bader Hashem; step brother John and wife Carole Emily; their children, Stephanie and Christine and her fiancé, retired Lt. Commander John A. Landry.



Always a student of Middle Eastern history, Carol's first marriage took her to live in Jordan and



Kuwait, where she studied and taught. Returning to the United States, she enrolled in the Masters and PhD program at the University of Miami, graduating in 1986. That was where she began her career in museology, at the University's Lowe Art Museum as register and curator organizing many exhibitions and writing publications. She then became Director of the City of Hollywood's Art and Culture Center (Hollywood, Florida), a gallery, performance and historical complex. Later, she accepted the position of Director of the Albany Museum of Art in Albany, Georgia and in 1991 retired to Pensacola, Florida to accept the position of Director of the Pensacola Museum of Art as well as taught at the University of West Florida, where she resided until her death.



She was the recipient of many awards and grants including an Explorers Club Travel Grant, Two Fulbright Senior Scholar Grants (Jordan and Morocco), an American Institute of Maghreb Studies Grant and a University City London Fellowship.



Her publications, books, peer-reviewed journal articles, papers and monographs on museums and women in the MENA countries are many as was her mentoring and support for women's organizations here and abroad.