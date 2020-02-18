|
|
Carol Wilkes
Pensacola - Carol Ferguson Wilkes - wife, mother, sister, and friend extraordinaire - unexpectedly earned her angel wings on Friday, February 14, 2020. Though she has long battled Alzheimer's, Carol ultimately succumbed to a bad fall.
Born October 26, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama, Carol lived a rich and full life that was surrounded by family, friends, and countless adventures and good times. She thrived in her career in commercial real estate and property management, which began in 1963. In 1982, she founded Management Associates, commercial property management company, and operated it successfully for 25 years, managing office parks, shopping centers, high rise office buildings as well as condominium homeowner associations and apartments and her beloved SunTrust Tower, which she ruled over for 25 years. She obtained her Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management in 1993 and was named Certified Property Manager of the year of the Gulf Coast Chapter that same year. She was a former President of the Pensacola Association of Realtors (2000), Chair of the Board of Realtors committee on locating, designing, and constructing their new office building in downtown Pensacola, and the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Institute of Real estate Management. She was also a member of the Homebuilders Association of Mobile and Northwest Florida. When told she needed a hobby, she got her contractors license and built several residential houses in Pensacola. She was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Pensacola. This stone gathered no moss!
But her professional accomplishments paled in comparison to her devotion and love for her family and friends. She grew up in a large family and thrived in the company of those she loved. Not only was she a devoted mother to her own children but she also offered love, refuge, and a safe place to so many other kids who needed it. She considered all kids to be her kids! Some of her favorite times included two weeks in Tuscany, Italy, with a wonderful group of friends, a mission trip to Japan, annual trips to Table Rock, South Carolina, where she hiked among the waterfalls, her many trips to California and Montana to visit family, and her cherished "sister" trips to numerous locations. She also loved Pensacola Beach and was always so happy walking the shoreline or fishing with her family and neighbors. She never met a stranger and never hesitated to strike up a conversation or extend an offer of assistance. Her memory will shine brightly within so many of the lives she touched with her special brand of compassion, radiance, and zest for life.
She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Frank G. Wilkes: daughters Pamela (Matt) Mauldwin, Dana Haig, Wendy (John) Papera, and Kristin (Scott) Horne: grandchildren Christian Mauldwin, Ryan and Anika Haig, Alyson and Samantha Papera, and Lauren and London Horne; siblings James (Gloria) Ferguson, John (Theresia) Ferguson, Frances (Lewis) Higinbotham, Phyllis Ferguson, Charles Ferguson, and Marge Negri; her most special friends Patricia and Virgil Hunt, Dominique Hicks, and Eva Wilson; her cherished dog Woody; Roddy Stevens and Julie (Howard) Moore; and dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.
She was preceded into the unknown, where she is sure to be greeted joyously, by her parents James Louis and Vivian Lott Ferguson, her first husband Roderick Maurice Stevens, and her precious dog Taco.
A service to honor the life of Carol Ferguson Wilkes will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Council on Aging of Northwest Florida as she enjoyed her time in their senior retreat program.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020