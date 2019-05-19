Carol Woitowitz Murphy



Pensacola - Carol Woitowitz Murphy peacefully returned to her heavenly home surrounded by loved ones on May 3, 2019. Her faith in God and the knowledge that she would be joining her husband of 72 years supported her in this final earthly transition.



Carol is survived by her three children: Patrick Murphy, Kathleen Murphy and Sharon Stauver; as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Nothing brought Carol more joy than being involved in activities that expressed her faith. Her warm smile will be missed by those accustomed to her greetings before Sunday service. She was the pianist for the Cokesbury UMC Singing Samaritans and the Merry Music Makers children's choir. She was a member of the Cokesbury Faith Finders Sunday School class and Prayer Shawl Ministry. Carol was also a patron of the arts and a friend to the needy. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was a Holmes Elementary School Tutor, and a member of the UWF Leisure Learning group. Above all she loved spending time with her family.



The family invites friends to celebrate her life with them at Cokesbury Methodist Church on May 22nd at 10 a.m. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pensacola Humane Society. To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary