Pensacola, Fla. - Carolyn Alexander Fleming joined her beloved husband Jack in eternal life on May 9, 2019. As she did throughout her life, Carolyn greeted everyone with her famous smile and charm until the end. She was at home surrounded by her three children, Dr. Alexander (Zan) Fleming, Merry Fleming Thomasson, and Tina Fleming Campbell, of Harpers Ferry, WV, Charlottesville, VA, and Tallahassee, respectively, who have provided nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Carolyn's parents were Eloise and Gilbert Alexander of Forsyth, Georgia. Carolyn and her sister Ruth Alexander Cunningham grew up in that small college town.



Carolyn and Jack made a home together that was not just the center of their family life but also a place of great hospitality for countless friends, community leaders, distinguished visitors, and anyone who knocked on the door. They were both active members of First United Methodist Church and sang and toured with its distinguished choir.



Carolyn was a devoted and prolific community leader, motivator, and founder. As a life-long teacher, starting at Pensacola High School, she inspired others with her love of literature and creative writing, and ardently and actively supported higher education in Pensacola and the state. She authored novels, cookbooks, travelogues, and together with husband Jack and Allen Pote created the amazing Seaplane, An All-American Musical.



Carolyn Fleming never forgot her roots in Georgia and the values of service, creativity, and family that were formed there, but she bloomed where she was planted. She bloomed even for a season while living abroad and during a lifetime in Pensacola, the city she loved and enriched beyond measure. She lives on in the many lives and institutions that she inspired and nurtured.



A private family graveside service at St. Johns Cemetery, will precede the Memorial Service at 11:00am Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Pensacola, 6 E. Wright Street, Pensacola FL 32501.