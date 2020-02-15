|
Carolyn Ann Eddins
Pensacola - Carolyn was an amazing wife and mother. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She graduated in 1966 from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Virginia. Carolyn enjoyed southern gospel music, watching hallmark movies and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Russell Draper and Frances Snider Draper and her sister, Wanda Lee Manning.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Clyde "Bill" Eddins, Jr.; her two daughters, Tina Eddins and Tiffany Eddins; sister, Sharon Draper; many other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020