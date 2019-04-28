|
|
Carolyn Brick
Pensacola - Carolyn Compton Brick, age 88, was called back home on March 22, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Mom grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and then attended the Cincinnati Music Conservatory. After graduation she returned to Jacksonville where she met her husband of 66 years, John Brick. They married and she immediately embraced her role as a Navy wife, moving seven times in 14 years and eventually settling in Pensacola, Florida in 1974. Mom and Dad had three children during this time. She always made time during her busy days to grace our home with beautiful music. She truly was a virtuoso pianist, divinely gifted. She also taught piano for 40 years. In her later years she entertained many residents in the retirement homes where she and John lived. Mom is now making beautiful music in heaven.
She is survived by her husband John Brick, children Jonathan Brick (June), Carol Bost and Catherine Goodson (Robert). Together they had three children, 6 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019