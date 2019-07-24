|
Carolyn D. Nelson Bozeman
Milton - Carolyn D. Nelson Bozeman, 78, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Vicki Rae Carlton of Milton.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 24, 2019