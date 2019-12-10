Services
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
For more information about
Carolyn Pfeiffer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church
75 Fairpoint Dr
Gulf Breeze, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Pfeiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn G. Pfeiffer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn G. Pfeiffer Obituary
Carolyn G. Pfeiffer

Gulf Breeze - Carolyn G. Pfeiffer, 83, Gulf Breeze, Florida, left this world to be

with our loving heavenly father on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Carolyn was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on March 9, 1936, to Frank and

Marvis Goodman. She was raised in Mobile, AL where she attended the

University of Alabama. She met her future husband while working at

Scott Paper Company. Carolyn and Bob were married on March 14, 1959

in Mobile and moved to Pensacola FL shortly after.

Carolyn worked with her husband, Bob, at their jointly owned business,

Runyan's Boats and Motors. She held many volunteer positions at the

Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, most recently facilitating the

Footprints class. She volunteered for various community organizations

and was currently the treasurer of the Gulf Breeze Area Historical

Society. In addition, she held local and state offices in the GFWC -

Santa Rosa Woman's Club. Most recently she celebrated 50 years with

that organization. Carolyn loved to travel and made 2 trips to the

Holy Land over the last several years in addition to many cruises and

trips and for the Santa Rosa Woman's Club.

Carolyn is survived by her children, George, Kay and Debbie Pfeiffer.

She leaves behind a large collection of friends who will dearly miss

her. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marvis

Goodman, her husband Robert Clarence (Bob) Pfeiffer, and her sister,

Anne Goodman Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gulf Breeze United

Methodist Church or the GFWC - Santa Rosa Woman's Club.

A service will be held Friday, December 13th, at 11:00 AM at the Gulf

Breeze United Methodist Church, 75 Fairpoint Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL

32561, with a reception to follow. Cards may be sent to 10456 Indian

Walk Rd, Jacksonville FL 32257. Carolyn requested that she be

cremated with her ashes spread in the garden at the Gulf Breeze United

Methodist Church, where Bob's ashes were spread.

To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -