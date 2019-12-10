|
|
Carolyn G. Pfeiffer
Gulf Breeze - Carolyn G. Pfeiffer, 83, Gulf Breeze, Florida, left this world to be
with our loving heavenly father on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on March 9, 1936, to Frank and
Marvis Goodman. She was raised in Mobile, AL where she attended the
University of Alabama. She met her future husband while working at
Scott Paper Company. Carolyn and Bob were married on March 14, 1959
in Mobile and moved to Pensacola FL shortly after.
Carolyn worked with her husband, Bob, at their jointly owned business,
Runyan's Boats and Motors. She held many volunteer positions at the
Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, most recently facilitating the
Footprints class. She volunteered for various community organizations
and was currently the treasurer of the Gulf Breeze Area Historical
Society. In addition, she held local and state offices in the GFWC -
Santa Rosa Woman's Club. Most recently she celebrated 50 years with
that organization. Carolyn loved to travel and made 2 trips to the
Holy Land over the last several years in addition to many cruises and
trips and for the Santa Rosa Woman's Club.
Carolyn is survived by her children, George, Kay and Debbie Pfeiffer.
She leaves behind a large collection of friends who will dearly miss
her. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marvis
Goodman, her husband Robert Clarence (Bob) Pfeiffer, and her sister,
Anne Goodman Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gulf Breeze United
Methodist Church or the GFWC - Santa Rosa Woman's Club.
A service will be held Friday, December 13th, at 11:00 AM at the Gulf
Breeze United Methodist Church, 75 Fairpoint Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL
32561, with a reception to follow. Cards may be sent to 10456 Indian
Walk Rd, Jacksonville FL 32257. Carolyn requested that she be
cremated with her ashes spread in the garden at the Gulf Breeze United
Methodist Church, where Bob's ashes were spread.
