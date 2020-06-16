Carolyn Gehron Martin
Carolyn Gehron Martin died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her son, Scott (Kristine) and two grandchildren (Charlie and Luci), Annapolis, Maryland, and her daughter, Amanda, of Raleigh. Her brother, Jim Gehron, resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Laurabelle Gehron, as well as three brothers and a sister.
Carolyn was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, February 20, 1939. Her family moved to Tennessee during WWII. She grew up in Knoxville, where she graduated from the University of Tennessee. She attended graduate school and was a graduate assistant in the Department of English. In 1961, she married Donald H. Martin. After Don received his PhD, the family moved to the Research Triangle, living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, then Raleigh. A transfer took them to Pensacola, Florida, and they resided in nearby Gulf Breeze for nearly fifty years. The family belonged to St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, where Carolyn chaired Altar Guild for four years. She is a past president of Miraflores Garden Club.
Carolyn returned to Raleigh in 2015, where she made new friends through St. Michael's Episcopal Church.
Throughout her life, Carolyn loved books, music, art, and travel, but most of all her family. She will be greatly missed for her loving and caring actions and her sense of humor. Carolyn's faith remained strong through a battle with cancer, and family and friends take comfort that she has returned to her Lord.
At a later time, a funeral and celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi, where her ashes will be interred. Remembrances can be made to the St. Francis Scholarship Fund or American Cancer Society, Raleigh.
Condolences may be sent through
www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Carolyn Gehron Martin died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her son, Scott (Kristine) and two grandchildren (Charlie and Luci), Annapolis, Maryland, and her daughter, Amanda, of Raleigh. Her brother, Jim Gehron, resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Laurabelle Gehron, as well as three brothers and a sister.
Carolyn was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, February 20, 1939. Her family moved to Tennessee during WWII. She grew up in Knoxville, where she graduated from the University of Tennessee. She attended graduate school and was a graduate assistant in the Department of English. In 1961, she married Donald H. Martin. After Don received his PhD, the family moved to the Research Triangle, living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, then Raleigh. A transfer took them to Pensacola, Florida, and they resided in nearby Gulf Breeze for nearly fifty years. The family belonged to St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, where Carolyn chaired Altar Guild for four years. She is a past president of Miraflores Garden Club.
Carolyn returned to Raleigh in 2015, where she made new friends through St. Michael's Episcopal Church.
Throughout her life, Carolyn loved books, music, art, and travel, but most of all her family. She will be greatly missed for her loving and caring actions and her sense of humor. Carolyn's faith remained strong through a battle with cancer, and family and friends take comfort that she has returned to her Lord.
At a later time, a funeral and celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi, where her ashes will be interred. Remembrances can be made to the St. Francis Scholarship Fund or American Cancer Society, Raleigh.
Condolences may be sent through
www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.