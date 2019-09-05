|
|
Carolyn Kendrick Tate
Cantonment, FL - Carolyn Kendrick Tate, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on April 22, 1941 and grew up in Birmingham, AL. She attended Sanford University (formerly Howard College) and received a Bachelor's degree in English/Journalism in May 1963. She was a member of Delta Zeta social sorority and served on the staff of the campus yearbook. While attending college she met James Edward "Ed" Tate and they united in marriage on June 8, 1963 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Birmingham. They were married for 53 years; he predeceased her on April 21, 2016. She is predeceased by her parents, Horace and Lena Mae Kendrick.
She is survived by her two children Laura Tate Hackney (Doug) of Spanish Fort, AL and James Edward "Jay" Tate IV of Atlanta, GA; her sister Shirley K. Hayes (John) of Morganton, NC along with nieces Kelly Walker (Mike), Molly Mallory (Matt), and Stacy Barrington (Stephen) along with several great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister-in-law Libby Tate Hall (Sam) of Alexandria, VA.
Throughout her life Carolyn was an active member of many Baptists churches including Woodlawn Baptist where she professed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior, First Baptist Church of Montgomery, and Greenville Baptist Church; in Florida she and Ed were members of Gulf Breeze Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Pensacola. She was actively involved in many aspects of the churches she attended and was well-known for her flair and creativity. Carolyn loved to do floral arrangements and decorations making each event have that extra special touch. At First Baptist Church in Pensacola she was involved in Sunday School, mission work and most especially the Florida Baptist Children's Home located near Cantonment.
Carolyn was a classroom teacher for most of her adult life teaching pre-school and elementary classes in Montgomery, Greenville, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola. Her students delighted in her talents for creating exciting lessons full of creative activities, while teaching them to be kind and loving to their friends, parents, and teachers. She enjoyed hosting special events for her teacher friends, especially at holiday times and during the summers.
Her other memberships included Delta Zeta Alumnae Chapter in Pensacola, the Pensacola Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), Pensacola Camellia Club, and other civic organizations. She was recognized as a generous supporter of the Florida Baptist Children's Home and received an award of recognition for her support and time devoted to the children there.
The family acknowledges the staff at Olive Branch Rehabilitation Center for the care and attention they provided for Carolyn during the weeks in which she was in their care. Those wishing to donate in her memory may do so to the following organizations: 1) Florida Baptist Children's Home 1000 Chemstrand Road, Cantonment, FL 32533; 2) an organization that benefits children's ministry in a local area.
Visitation will be at Pleitz Chapel at First Baptist Church Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019