Carolyn Lillian Simkins



Pensacola - Carolyn Lillian Simkins, 84, passed away on March 3, 2019 at 4:05 a.m. at West Florida Hospital. She was the wife of Kenneth Ray Simkins. They shared 67 years of marriage together.



Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Lillian and Jack Brooks. She married her sweetheart and was a proud Navy Wife. She worked as a Civil Servant for CNET and retired in 2002.



She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved music and singing, being with family, and helping others. She will be remembered by those who loved her as "MeMe".



She is survived by her husband Kenneth Ray Simkins. Children, Kenneth Ray Simkins Jr., Karen Lynn Throckmorton (Richard), Kevin Brooks Simkins, and Kurtis Bradley Simkins. 9 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.



She is preceded in Death by her parents, Lillian and Jack. Sisters, Shiela and Cheryl and brother Norman.



A viewing will be held Thursday, March 7th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12030 Lillian Hwy. at 9:00 am with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m.



