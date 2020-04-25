|
|
Carolyn Marie Roy
Pensacola - Carolyn M. Roy, 66, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on April 21 after surviving cancer and valiantly battling multiple illnesses for many years. A lifelong resident of Pensacola, she was an exceptionally devoted mother and homemaker. Intensely involved in the lives of her three children, Carolyn was a constant, unwavering source of love, encouragement and sound advice. She always emphasized the importance of education, and would often tell her children, "You can do anything you put your mind to!"
Affectionately known by her parents as "Toot" and by her grandchildren as "Granny Turtle", Carolyn was an accomplished seamstress and was highly adept at baking, cooking and a wide variety of crafts. Her Brownsville home was a warm and welcoming place for her family, who always found comfort in the knowledge that their mother would do anything and everything she could to help them.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Peter Bodie and Germaine Rosalee Bodie. She is survived by her brothers, Steven Ray Bodie and John Daniel Bodie; her sons, Robert Allen Roy (Sharon) and James Micheal Roy (Amber); her daughter, Christine Marie Scheber (Thomas); and by her seven beloved grandchildren: Jessica, Morgan, Alexis, Gracie, Lydia, Danielle and James.
Because of the uncertainties caused by the current coronavirus situation, a celebration of Carolyn's wonderful life will be held at a place and time to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Carolyn's name to the , or offer a random act of kindness to someone in need. Or, as "Granny Turtle" would have done, give your family members and friends a big virtual hug and tell them how much you love them!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020