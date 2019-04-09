|
Carolyn McGough Rowe
Chattanooga, TN - Carolyn McGough Rowe, age 77, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
She was born in Carbon Hill, Alabama and graduated from Carbon Hill High School in 1959. Later, she moved to Pensacola, Florida with her husband, Malcolm "Tom" Rowe, where she raised her three daughters and was active in the community until 2010 when she moved to Chattanooga to help raise her youngest grandchild.
Carolyn's passion in life was her family and the joy of discovering the stories of her ancestors. She was the preeminent authority on the McGoughs of Walker County, Alabama and authored several books documenting the family's history back to Ireland.
She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel Boyd McGough and Dessie Ellis McGough Jackson, and step-father, Ben Jackson. Two brothers, Eugene "Popsicle" McGough and his wife, Geneva, and Buster McGough. Three sisters, Alimae (Tony) Adomnic, Dean (Henry) Burns, Ruby Bishop, and 5 Jackson brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Cheryl Moore of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Laura (Rusty) Payton of Tallahassee, Florida, Kimberly (Arthur) Hagg of Pensacola, Florida. Nine grandchildren, Christopher and Sarah Smith, Langley (Nikolai) Korepanova, Jordan Hagg, Ryan Payton, Cara, Meagan, and Hailey Hagg, and Liam Moore. Her brother, Kenneth (Deborah) McGough of Seneca, South Carolina, a sister-in-law, Jane McGough of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Her Jackson siblings, Lavelle Williams, and Adelle Dodd both of Madison, Alabama, a sister-in-law, Nellie Jackson, and brother-in-law, Ken Hicks. Also, many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Kilgore-Green Funeral Home in Jasper, Alabama. The family will begin receiving guests at 10 am with a service to follow at 10:30 am. Carolyn will be laid to rest in Williams Cemetery at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church. There will be no graveside services.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Chattanooga for their care and attentiveness, not only to Carolyn but to her family as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the , the , or a Hospice agency.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019