|
|
Carolyn Reeves Woitas
Pensacola, FL - Carolyn Reeves Woitas, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Jacksonville, FL, on June 10, 1942 to John and Elsie Reeves. She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1960 and was a Registered Nurse with a degree from the Mobile Infirmary School of Nursing. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Pensacola, where she volunteered in the Samaritan Hands Benevolence Ministry and the church library. She enjoyed being active in local nursing groups and ARC Gateway.
She is survived by her son, Eric Woitas; sister, Marcia Howell (Bill); nephews, Greg and Rodney Howell (Keri) and a number of other relatives who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held 9:00 am until the funeral service at 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. A private family burial will be held at Bayview Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to ARC Gateway, 3932 N. 10th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019