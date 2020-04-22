|
|
Carolyn Sue Cadora (Suecadoo)
Carolyn Sue Cadora (Suecadoo) was born April 3rd, 1932 in Liberal, Kansas to Guy Elmer and Noie Cornelia Wheeler. She was called to Heaven April 20th, 2020.
She was married to Vincent Joseph Cadora for over 65 years; and as a Navy wife traveled the world with Vince for 30 years. One of her greatest joys was to be able to continue the adventure in several motor homes as they traversed the United States and into parts of Canada.
Sue is survived by her husband, Vince; her children Marcie, Vincent Joseph Jr. aka Joey, and Brenda Allerheiligen (Gator). Sue has four grandsons Brandon West (Amy), Michael Mobley, Tyler Allerheiligen (Lexi), and Nathan Allerheiligen; and great-grandson Baby "J" Allerheiligen.
Dancing and music were two of Sue's passions. People would literally stop to watch Vince and Sue jitterbug, they were that good!
Her true joy was her family. They came first, before anything or anyone else. Her big blue eyes would light up with such love whenever she spoke about them. It is hard to imagine ever filling this huge hole that she has left... not only in our hearts; but actually in the world that we live in. She was loved by everyone that she met.
Long before Sue began to feel ill, another favorite pastime was BINGO. She had sworn that if we mentioned this in her Obituary, she would come back and haunt us!!! We're praying that she will...
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, Memorial Services and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020