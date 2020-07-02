1/1
Carolyn Welty
Carolyn Welty

Cantonment - Carolyn Welty, 80, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on June 27, 2020 after a brave but short battle with Leukemia.

Carolyn was born on October 14, 1939 to Luther and Elsie Eggers in Burns, WY. As a young child her family moved to a ranch north of Johnstown NE.

She received her 3-year Nursing Diploma from Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha, NE. After moving back to her family's area, she met her husband David Welty while working at Brown County Hospital. They married on January 20, 1963. Shortly after, David returned to military service with the Navy where they had several oversees duty stations, including the Philippines, Japan (where her son Dale was born), and Spain.

David and Carolyn returned to Pensacola, FL where David retired. Carolyn continued her education, obtaining Bachelor's in Accounting and Business Administration from Troy State University. She retired from both Sacred Heart Hospital and Baptist Hospital.

Carolyn is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jo Ann. She is survived by her husband, David; her son Dale; her brothers Charles (LeAnne); Kenneth (Jackie); Keith (Diane); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020. Further information can be found by contacting Faith Chapel North - 850-937-8118.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
