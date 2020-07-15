1/
Carolyn Worley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Worley

Pensacola - Carolyn Worley, resident of Pensacola, FL passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in Robertsdale, AL on March 25, 1938 to the late Dewey Lee Godwin and Elizabeth Mae Hurd Godwin. Carolyn was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and had the gift of serving. She loved her children and her grandchildren very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Worley; parents; four brothers; and three sisters.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Katherine (Joseph) Reding, Mike (Holly) Allan, Ronny Allan, and Jacqueline (Jonathon) Stoner; step-son, James Worley; sister, Linda Bugaj; brother, Renae Godwin; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Pat Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Cemetery, Robertsdale, AL.

The family will receive friends at 11AM prior to services.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved