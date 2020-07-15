Carolyn Worley
Pensacola - Carolyn Worley, resident of Pensacola, FL passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in Robertsdale, AL on March 25, 1938 to the late Dewey Lee Godwin and Elizabeth Mae Hurd Godwin. Carolyn was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and had the gift of serving. She loved her children and her grandchildren very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Worley; parents; four brothers; and three sisters.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Katherine (Joseph) Reding, Mike (Holly) Allan, Ronny Allan, and Jacqueline (Jonathon) Stoner; step-son, James Worley; sister, Linda Bugaj; brother, Renae Godwin; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Pat Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Cemetery, Robertsdale, AL.
The family will receive friends at 11AM prior to services.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.