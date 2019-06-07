Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Burial
Following Services
Barrineau Park Colony Cemetery
Carrie B. Rimpf Obituary
Carrie B. Rimpf

Cantonment - Carrie B. Rimpf, age 91 of Cantonment, FL passed away on June 4, 2019. She entered heaven, safe in the arms of Jesus.

She was born in Covington County, MS on March 30, 1928. She was married 11 years to Rudolph J. Barbaric. Sr, until his death in 1954.

She was married to the late Anton F. Rimpf, Sr (Tony) for 56 wonderful years. Carrie was a devoted mother in raising her four children, Jeannie Barbaric Rutherford Sasser (Jimmy) of Molino, FL, John Barbaric (Sarah) of Pensacola, FL, Randy Barbaric of Seminary, MS and Anton F. Rimpf, Jr (Cindy) of Camden, SC. She was a caring grandmother to Angela Neal (Kevin), Andrea Ontiveros (Mario), Shane Barbaric, Scott Barbaric, Jennifer Wilson Leibold (Denny), Brian Rimpf (Lauren), Kevin Rimpf (Kasey), Bridget Rimpf Wolfe (Matt), and Nathan Rimpf (Nicole). She always grieved the loss of Shane who died in 2002. Carrie was the proud great grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren.

She was thankful to be able to fulfill her lifelong dream of being a loving mother, homemaker, and supportive wife.

Carrie loved her Lord and took great comfort in reading the Bible. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to any of the organizations who assist wounded veterans.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Brian Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in Barrineau Park Colony Cemetery formerly known as St. Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to service.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 7, 2019
