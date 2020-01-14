Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Cary Ross (Butch) Benton

Cary Ross (Butch) Benton Obituary
Cary Ross Benton (Butch)

Cary Ross Benton (Butch) passed on December 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Auburn Benton, Sr. & brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, children Tina and Cary, Jr. of Pensacola, and Robbie (Houston); sisters Janet Lincks of Garland, Texas and Carol Brabson (Bill) of Gulf Breeze; brother Auburn, Jr. (Cheryl) of Cantonment. He is also survived by six grandchildren. A 5th generation Pensacolian, Butch served honorably in the Navy and was a life long businessman in Pensacola, Kansas and Houston. Burial was at NAS on January 15, 2020.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -