Cary Ross Benton (Butch)
Cary Ross Benton (Butch) passed on December 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Auburn Benton, Sr. & brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, children Tina and Cary, Jr. of Pensacola, and Robbie (Houston); sisters Janet Lincks of Garland, Texas and Carol Brabson (Bill) of Gulf Breeze; brother Auburn, Jr. (Cheryl) of Cantonment. He is also survived by six grandchildren. A 5th generation Pensacolian, Butch served honorably in the Navy and was a life long businessman in Pensacola, Kansas and Houston. Burial was at NAS on January 15, 2020.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020