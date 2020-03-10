Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Chapel Community Cemetery
Cassie Crabtree-Tucker


1985 - 2020
Cassie Crabtree-Tucker Obituary
Cassie Crabtree-Tucker

Pace - Cassie Marie Crabtree-Tucker was born on September 9, 1985 to Rebecca (Findley) Crabtree and Ed Crabtree, Jr. in Coffeyville, Kansas. She grew up in Kansas, Oklahoma area before moving to Pensacola with her parents and siblings in 1992. She has been a life-long resident of Florida ever since.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ed Crabtree, Jr. and her younger brother, Jason Crabtree.

Cassie leaves behind a son, Bryce and daughter, Brooklyn Crabtree of Pace. She is also survived by her mother, Rebecca Crabtree, sister, Megan (Abdula) Elbeaoumy, and brother, Jermeny (Mary) Crabtree, sister-in-law, Tara Crabtree, and nieces and nephews: Cayden, Baylee Grace, Joshua, Sophia and Hallie.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling arrangements.

Graveside service will be held at Elizabeth Chapel Community Cemetery Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
