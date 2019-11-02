Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Cassie Lee Griffin


1926 - 2019
Cassie Lee Griffin Obituary
Cassie Lee Griffin

Pensacola, FL - Cassie Lee Griffin went home to the Lord on Nov. 1, 2019 at the age of 93.

Cassie was born in Union Co., NC to the late Carl and Jodie Allen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben E. Griffin and great grandson, Brenden Michael Emma. She is survived by her 3 sons, Rick Griffin (Janet), Ronnie Griffin (Denise), and Ken Griffin (Teresa). Cassie was blessed with 8 loving grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

Cassie was a great homemaker and cook. She was a member of Pine Forest United Methodist.

The family would like to thank her Navarre Gardens family for all their loving care.

The family will receive friends at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for visitation on Thursday, November 7th from 11:00am-12:00pm with funeral to begin at 12:00pm. Interment will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2:00pm.

Friends and guests are welcome to send flowers or make a donation in Cassie's memory to their favorite charity.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
