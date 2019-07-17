Services
Catherine Ann Altman


1960 - 2019
Catherine Ann Altman Obituary
Catherine Ann Altman

Mohave Valley, AZ - Catherine Ann Altman, born Dec. 9, 1960 in Montebello, CA, died peacefully at home in Mohave Valley, AZ June 29, 2019 surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by husband Ronald Altman, sons Brandon and Mathew Carpenter, and siblings Verna Sue Daniel, James Carpenter, Mary Valdez, John Carpenter, and Angela Goodlett. Predeceased by parents Herbert and Beatrice Carpenter and sister Gloria Gean Young. Catherine served 9 years 9 months in the US Navy. Honors rendered at Riverside National Cemetery, CA July 18, 2019, followed by a memorial/celebration of life.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 17, 2019
