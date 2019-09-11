Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Catherine Pieler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Pieler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Archer "Cathy" Pieler


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Archer "Cathy" Pieler Obituary
Catherine Archer "Cathy" Pieler

Pensacola, FL - Catherine Archer "Cathy" Pieler, 65, of Pensacola left this earth to reunite with her beloved husband on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

She was born on November 12, 1953 in Pensacola, FL. Cathy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She met the love of her life, Bill while working in the banking industry, and devoted her life to raising her daughters. She had a wide range of hobbies including wood working, jewelry making, interior design, and collecting antiques; and was an avid fan of all sports. Her family and fur babies were her number one priority, and in the past few years she found joy being Mimi to her grandchildren who were the lights of her life.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lee and Betty Archer and her husband, William N. Pieler.

Cathy is survived by her daughters, Shannon Fernandez and Lindsay Fowler (Chris); grandchildren, Amelia Fernandez and Wilkes Fowler; a brother, Mickey Archer (Linda) and sister, Barbara Rhodes.

Visitation will be held 10:00am until the memorial service celebrating Cathy's life at 10:30am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now