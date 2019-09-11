|
Catherine Archer "Cathy" Pieler
Pensacola, FL - Catherine Archer "Cathy" Pieler, 65, of Pensacola left this earth to reunite with her beloved husband on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
She was born on November 12, 1953 in Pensacola, FL. Cathy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She met the love of her life, Bill while working in the banking industry, and devoted her life to raising her daughters. She had a wide range of hobbies including wood working, jewelry making, interior design, and collecting antiques; and was an avid fan of all sports. Her family and fur babies were her number one priority, and in the past few years she found joy being Mimi to her grandchildren who were the lights of her life.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lee and Betty Archer and her husband, William N. Pieler.
Cathy is survived by her daughters, Shannon Fernandez and Lindsay Fowler (Chris); grandchildren, Amelia Fernandez and Wilkes Fowler; a brother, Mickey Archer (Linda) and sister, Barbara Rhodes.
Visitation will be held 10:00am until the memorial service celebrating Cathy's life at 10:30am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019