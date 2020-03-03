|
|
Catherine Hawthorne
Pensacola - Catherine M. Hawthorne 85, passed away on Sunday March 1,2020. She was born in March, 1934 in Flushing, New York.
Catherine married Richard L Hawthorne in 1961. She was a devoted military wife that traveled the world caring for her family during stateside and overseas assignments. Her favorite times were being with family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved and adored.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margret Flood, beloved husband Richard L Hawthorne, and daughter Susan Hawthorne.
Survivors include her sons Richard Hawthorne (Teresa), Michael Hawthorne, grandchildren Lindsey Sturm (Tanner), Matthew Hawthorne, Christopher Hawthorne, Kyle Hawthorne, Emily Hawthorne and great grandchildren Mason and Peyton Sturm.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home on March 5, 2020, with friends received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and a formal service to begin at 11:00 am. Catherine will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center at West Florida Hospital, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020