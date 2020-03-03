Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Hawthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Hawthorne


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Hawthorne Obituary
Catherine Hawthorne

Pensacola - Catherine M. Hawthorne 85, passed away on Sunday March 1,2020. She was born in March, 1934 in Flushing, New York.

Catherine married Richard L Hawthorne in 1961. She was a devoted military wife that traveled the world caring for her family during stateside and overseas assignments. Her favorite times were being with family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved and adored.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margret Flood, beloved husband Richard L Hawthorne, and daughter Susan Hawthorne.

Survivors include her sons Richard Hawthorne (Teresa), Michael Hawthorne, grandchildren Lindsey Sturm (Tanner), Matthew Hawthorne, Christopher Hawthorne, Kyle Hawthorne, Emily Hawthorne and great grandchildren Mason and Peyton Sturm.

A memorial service will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home on March 5, 2020, with friends received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and a formal service to begin at 11:00 am. Catherine will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center at West Florida Hospital, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now