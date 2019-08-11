|
|
Catherine Jean Comstock MacNeil
Pensacola - Catherine Jean Comstock MacNeil of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, on August 7, 2019, at the age of 92.
Jean was born on July 13, 1927, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. Jean was a graduate of the Northfield School for Girls and held degrees from Cornell University, The University of West Florida and Troy University.
Jean was a long-time resident of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and was a faithful member of St. Francis Episcopal Church for fifty-five years, where she taught Sunday School, served on the vestry and was a member of the Episcopal Church Women. She spent many years as a counselor at Pensacola Junior College, helping students determine their college and career paths. An avid reader, she could often be found at the local library either volunteering or choosing her next book. She loved to play tennis and continued to play bridge well into her nineties.
In the last ten years of her life, she was a resident at Wesley Haven Villa, an assisted living facility located in Pensacola, Florida. When not spending time with her family, she enjoyed being with her many close friends there.
Jean is survived by her sons, John Paul and Mark MacNeil, daughter-in-law, Barbara MacNeil, her sister, Carol Ledig, cousin Bess and Ed Roggenbuck, sister-in-law, Carolee Comstock, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Aldrich and Margaret Brooks Comstock, her brother, John Brooks Comstock and her beloved daughter, Kathryn Gale MacNeil Price.
The family has deep gratitude to Angie Denmon and Harriet Woods for their loving care in Jean's last weeks and to the entire staff of Emerald Coast Hospice for their professional and loving care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida, with a reception to be held in the Parish Hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church or to the Wesley Haven Villa Fountain of Love at 111 E. Wright St.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019