Catherine Sherman Gomez


1949 - 2020
Catherine Sherman Gomez Obituary
Catherine Sherman Gomez

Gulf Breeze - Catherine Sherman Gomez, 71, of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Catherine was born in Gulfport, Mississippi on January 9, 1949 to Frank and Lucille Sherman.

After retiring in 2014 she spent her time remodeling her home, gardening, boating and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille and brother, John.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William; son, Nicholas; brother, Frank Jr. (Mary) and sister, Linda Pine.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Ciano Cancer Center in Gulf Breeze, Dr. John Gray, pulmonary care and Dr. Alsheikh cardiologist.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
