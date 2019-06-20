Cathryn Edgar Matthews



Pensacola - Cathryn Edgar Matthews was born on May 4, 1924 and was blessed to live a long and beautiful life. She passed away on June 16, 2019 and fought hard to the end of her earthly life and the beginning of her heavenly life. Cathryn, or "Cat" to her beloved husband, Forrest B. Edgar Sr, or



"Pat" as he went by, of 49 years and whom she shared five wonderful children with, and Cathy to a lot of friends and family, and of course Nanny or Mammaw to her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren.



She was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida and was blessed that her children and the majority of her Grandchildren also resided in Pensacola throughout the years. There were many family gatherings full of cherished memories. One thing was for sure, if the family ever got out of line it was Mammaw that made sure everyone got back in line quickly. She was the matriarch of the family and a strong lady that had no problem keeping her 4 boys in line and that was no easy task with Pete, Dewain, Ronnie, and Jerry. Thankfully, despite her love for the boys, she was also blessed with a loyal and loving daughter that never left her side. They loved playing Bingo together and taking trips to Biloxi. They may have tied up at times but the love and admiration they had for one another was something every mother and daughter would cherish. Cathryn also had a love for dancing and spent many years doing what she loved and meeting new friends along the way. She was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge and a regular at Beachside Bingo. We have no doubt that she is already dancing in Heaven and playing Bingo.



The Edgar family has been through many hardships along the way but Mammaw always served as our rock in the face of tragedy. We are at peace knowing that she is with her beloved Pat and the Grandchildren that preceded her, Petey, Brett, Kim, Maier, Tony, and Jeffrey. What a welcoming crew she has along with many other family and friends that one has in living 95 years.



Left to treasure her memory are her sons, Forrest B. Edgar Jr. "Pete" (Cindy), Dwain Edgar, and Ronnie Edgar (Sandra), and daughter Sue Howell. Cathryn is preceded in death by her husband, Forrest B. Edgar Sr., "Pat", her son Jerry, her mother and father, 3 sisters, 10 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren.



A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 1 pm to 2 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. An escorted procession to Bellview Baptist Church will commence at 3 pm to take Cathryn to her final rest.



