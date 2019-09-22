Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ensley United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Ensley United Methodist Church
Resources
Cecelia Ann Warrick Ard

Cecelia Ann Warrick Ard Obituary
Cecelia Ann Warrick Ard

Pensacola - On September 19, 2019, Cecelia passed away at West Florida Covenant Hospice after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Frank Ard, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Merritt (Larry Merritt) and Wanda Gill (Ahmad Satakhoo); son, Frank Ard, III and her granddaughter, Jessica Merritt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cecelia's name to West Florida Covenant Hospice or Ensley United Methodist Church.

Services will be held at Ensley United Methodist Church on September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
