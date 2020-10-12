Cecil Delano "Buddy" Lanier
Pensacola - Cecil Delano "Buddy" Lanier, 83, passed away on October 11, 2020.
Cecil was born July 20, 1937 in Sneads, FL to Cecil and Molly Dykes Lanier. He graduated from Sneads High School in 1955. Cecil obtained a BS degree in Business Administration from Florida Southern and got a master's degree from Florida State University in Counseling.
Cecil worked for the State of Florida for 34 years within the fields of Probation and Parole, Vocational Rehabilitation, and the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services. He also served in the USAF Reserves. After retirement he worked as a mediator and arbitrator for Mediations Plus.
Cecil dedicated his life to serving the Lord, his family, friends, and his local Pensacola community. He had an astounding amount of faith in God; his love for the Lord was evident in his life's actions and daily demeanor. He was a charter member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Pensacola and served in numerous roles. He was a member of the vestry, served as both senior and junior wardens, and taught Sunday School for many years; his faithfulness and dedication to the Kingdom of God was evident to many, and left a lasting impact on many people's lives in this regard. Cecil was also a familiar face within his Pensacola community. He served as the President of Florida State Employees Federal Credit Union for 20 years. He was the President of the Community Drug and Alcohol Council, and also served on its board. He was a Boy Scout Leader, West Florida Hospital volunteer, and served meals to seniors at the Cobb Center. Cecil's heart was committed to service, and all who knew him could feel this gracious and kindhearted spirit. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time watching and attending University of Alabama football games. He also loved to golf with his friends, fish, read, solve crossword puzzles, and spend quality time with his loved ones.
Buddy was a devoted husband and centered his life around Jackie and his two girls; he was a wonderful father and a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren. He rarely missed an opportunity to see his children and grandchildren reach and overcome milestones. He was a compassionate, proud, and loyal supporter of his family, always boasting a cheerful smile. "Pa" was a profound leader in his family, setting an exceptional and everlasting example for his grandkids; his silly demeanor and lighthearted humor will surely be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Lanier Parmer.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline; two daughters, Jillyn Lanier Grace (John) and Lisa Lanier Carter (Doug); five grandchildren, Bryant (Katie) Grace, Trey Carter, Katherine Grace, Kate Lanier Carter, and William Grace.
Private family service will be held with Fr. Rob Dixon and Fr. Roger Hungerford officiating. A celebration of Buddy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Pensacola, FL or the American Cancer Society
.