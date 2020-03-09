Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Driggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Ann (Vowell) Driggers


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia Ann (Vowell) Driggers Obituary
Celia Ann (Vowell) Driggers

Pensacola - A lifetime resident of Pensacola, Florida, died by Natural Causes Saturday February 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Born, November 25, 1945 in Milton, Florida, grew up in Pensacola, graduated from Escambia High School, worked at the Pensacola News Journal, also was credited a Real Estate Commission, from University of Florida in 1974. After retiring from Pensacola News Journal, a career change led her into Florida State Corrections where she retired a second time as a Sargent at State of Florida, Century Correctional Institution. All throughout her life she enjoyed good food, family, friends, gardening, flowers, music, dancing, and always kept an honest true loving heart to all.

Preceded by (mother) Novis Calhoun Vowell (father) Joe Tom Vowell (brother) Tommy Vowell (sister) Judy Vowell (husband) Ray Driggers

Survived by children, Tommy Smith, Timmy Smith, Troy Smith, Todd Smith; grandchildren, Travis Smith, Teri Smith, Tristen Smith, Savannah Smith; siblings, Jeffrey (Jackie) Vowell, Rocky Vowell & Bobbie Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; lifetime best friends, Brenda Givens, Brenda Williams, Fay Barrett

Memorial Service will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home 419 Yoakum Court, Pensacola, FL 32505. Saturday March 14, 2020 2:00 PM Visitation, 3:00 PM Services.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -