Celia Ann (Vowell) Driggers
Pensacola - A lifetime resident of Pensacola, Florida, died by Natural Causes Saturday February 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.
Born, November 25, 1945 in Milton, Florida, grew up in Pensacola, graduated from Escambia High School, worked at the Pensacola News Journal, also was credited a Real Estate Commission, from University of Florida in 1974. After retiring from Pensacola News Journal, a career change led her into Florida State Corrections where she retired a second time as a Sargent at State of Florida, Century Correctional Institution. All throughout her life she enjoyed good food, family, friends, gardening, flowers, music, dancing, and always kept an honest true loving heart to all.
Preceded by (mother) Novis Calhoun Vowell (father) Joe Tom Vowell (brother) Tommy Vowell (sister) Judy Vowell (husband) Ray Driggers
Survived by children, Tommy Smith, Timmy Smith, Troy Smith, Todd Smith; grandchildren, Travis Smith, Teri Smith, Tristen Smith, Savannah Smith; siblings, Jeffrey (Jackie) Vowell, Rocky Vowell & Bobbie Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; lifetime best friends, Brenda Givens, Brenda Williams, Fay Barrett
Memorial Service will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home 419 Yoakum Court, Pensacola, FL 32505. Saturday March 14, 2020 2:00 PM Visitation, 3:00 PM Services.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020