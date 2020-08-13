Cesar L. Llanera, Jr., MDPensacola - Cesar L. Llanera, Jr., M.D., 76, passed away on August 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and children.Born and educated in the Philippines but spending the majority of his adult life here in the United States, "Doc" or "Sari", as he was affectionately known by many, was a dedicated husband, father, Lolo, brother, friend and physician.Cesar was predeceased by his parents, Cesar and Pacita, and his younger brother Noni.He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Leony; his children, and their spouses, Jojo and Stephanie and Lissa and Rick; his grandchildren, Isabella, Alex, and Mason; his sisters, Ria and Rissa; his numerous brother and sister-in-laws who considered him like a older brother, as well as many cousins and nieces and nephews.Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Pensacola, FL at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020, followed immediately with his burial at Bayview Memorial Park.