Charlene Pennell May
1952 - 2020
Charlene Pennell May

Pensacola, FL - Charlene Pennell May, 68, passed away suddenly from advanced sepsis infection on Friday September 18, 2020.

Charlene was born on March 7, 1952 in Tampa, FL to MaryAnn (Brooks) and Ernest Lee Pennell. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Education from Birmingham Southern and a Masters in Elementary Education from UWF. She was a Teacher for 28 years, avid reader, passionate about teaching gifted studies, and was Teacher of the Year several times. Charlene worked in the family business, Warrington Ready Rent as a Party Supervisor, and was the first female on the Board of the National Rental Association. She loved to travel with her husband especially their cruise to Alaska. She loved crossword puzzles, had a wicked sense of humor, and was a silly and devoted "Maymie" to her grandkids.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gene May of Pensacola, FL; son, Cameron May; daughter-in-law Sherry Johnson May of Opelika, AL; daughter Catie Kelly (Garth) of Irvine, CA; grandkids, MaryAnn, Asher and Levi Kelly; brother, Ernest Pennell, Jr of Kissimmee, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Cory Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, 30 E. Texar Dr., #113 Pensacola, FL 32503/

The May family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU at Sacred Heart Hospital.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
Mrs. May was such an amazing teacher to my two gifted grandsons when they attended Longleaf Elementary. She made a lasting impression on them both and they remained friends with her. I’m sure she was very proud of the young men they have become. She always included parents and grandparents in her school activities. We loved her very much. She will be greatly missed and left us way too soon. My sympathy to you all!
Sincerely, Wanda (Maw Maw) Dixon
Wanda Dixon
Friend
September 20, 2020
I was fortunate to teach with Charlene two different times in our careers. She was a truly caring, giving, nurturing, funny, and loving person. She adored her students, and always did all she could to make their learning experiences special. After hurricane Ivan, we team taught our gifted classes together. I throughly enjoyed working with such a wonderful lady. My condolences to Gene, Cameron and Catie Mae - she loved y'all beyond infinity. Charlene was a truly Gifted person, and will be forever missed by her family, friends, and students.
Martha Ward
Friend
September 20, 2020
I am so sad to hear about this monumental loss to public education. Charlene was an exceptional and devoted teacher, of children and other teachers. She was creative and resourceful and always generous. I loved her and was inspired by her. She was definitely one of a kind, irreplaceable. Rest in peace, secure in God’s heaven.
Anita Schmitt
Friend
September 20, 2020
Charlene was kind, witty and approachable. She always made you feel as if you were the only person in the room she had the gift of compassion and I am humbled to have been able to call her my friend. God Rest Your Soul
Donna Harper
Friend
September 20, 2020
Charlene was my START teacher..I began my teaching career as my second career at 55!! Since we were so close in age we truly bonded that year and anytime she was at the school I was at, she would always find me to encourage and give a huge hug! I’m so saddened to see this but she has left a tremendous legacy .. I love her dearly!!
Susan Chambers
Teacher
September 20, 2020
I’ve lost my dearest friend! Well, not lost, I know where she is and that we’ll be together again one day! Charlene was, indeed, a wonderful, caring person, and will be greatly missed! I was blessed to know her from 1972!
Rebecca Garvin
Friend
