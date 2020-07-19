Charlene Uliano Pinto
Cantonment - Charlene Uliano age 61, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 succumbing to cancer. She was born October 12, 1958 in Bridgeport, CT. She married the love of her life, Anthony Pinto on October 19, 1979. A true "Marine Wife", she followed her husband for 20 years all over the world keeping the family together and strong. She was so proud of her two sons, Ryan and Nicholas.
Charlene was loved by everyone. Her infectious personally and smile brightened everyone's day. Charlene was a true caregiver, she often said when she retired she wanted to volunteer at the hospital and just "rock the newborns". One of her passions was interior design and specifically holiday decorating. She had a true gift to create a warm, welcoming, elegant home, especially for all the parties and holiday celebration her and Anthony threw through the years.
She was a proud Escambia County School District Employee for 20 years and as a member of the Food Services Department she received the Escambia County School District Employee of the Year in 2010.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Anthony, her two sons, Ryan and Nicholas, her two sister Karen and Patricia, and her brother, Kenneth as well as many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life Tuesday, July 21 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
.