Charles A. Roth
Pensacola Beach - Dr. Charles A. Roth, 68, of Gulf Breeze passed away peacefully at his home on February 5, 2020 from a long hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. His will, determination and devotion will forever impact his family, friends, community and all who knew him.
Charlie was born in Camden, New Jersey on April 30, 1951, to Murray Roth and Florence (Dunn) Roth. He attended school at Bendwood Elementary and Memorial High School in Houston, Texas. He received a B.A. with Honors from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas and an M.D. from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Texas. Following medical school Charlie completed an internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana followed by an orthopedic residency at Louisiana State University, Affiliated Hospitals also in New Orleans, Louisiana. He received Special Training in Sports Medicine in affiliation with Dr. David Drez, M.D. in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Charlie's passion for the water drew him to Pensacola, Florida where he accepted his first job with Gulf Coast Orthopaedics in 1985 where he was a devoted surgeon for 24 years. In 2009 Charlie accepted a position at The Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Florida, where he spent the next ten years staying on the cutting edge of orthopedic surgery, providing fellowship training for young surgeons, and pursuing research. He truly loved his work, the Team Roth Staff, his colleagues and patients. Charlie loved spending his free time with his family, sailing, fishing, hunting, biking, Tae Kwon Do and enjoying the outdoors. He also loved music and playing his guitar. Charlie truly loved life!
Charlie was a member of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, ABOS - Certified of Added Qualification - Sports Medicine. In 2018, he was the Hollinger Award Recipient for Physician of the Year at Baptist Hospital. He was also Chairman of The American Orthopaedic Residence Conference (1985). He loved his community and devoted much of his time to it through active participation in Ringside Physicians U.S. Tae Kwon Do Union, Licensed Ringside Physician for the Florida Athletic Commission, Orthopedic Team Physician for Pine Forest High School, Orthopedic Team Physician for Gulf Breeze High School, Orthopedic Consultant for the Pensacola Ice Pilots, Team Physician for the American Volleyball Conference Tournament (1992-1993), Chief of Surgery Gulf Breeze Baptist Hospital (2000- 2004), Co-Medical Director Andrews Institute (2006), Team Physician for the Pensacola Lightning (2007), Consultant and Sponsor for Pensacola Ballet (2010-2019), and the Chief of Surgery Gulf Breeze Hospital (2013).
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Dana (Criswell) Roth, devoted sons, Adam and Dr. Travis Roth (from first marriage to Dr. Diana Edgar), and his sister, Amy (Roth) Miller and Steve Miller of Montpelier, Vermont.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church at 75 Fairpoint Drive. Receiving line will start at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Andrews Research and Education Foundation- Charles A Roth, M.D. Memorial Fund at Andrewsref.org or mail to 1020 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida 32561. The fund will support sports medicine research and student athlete scholarships in our area.
The Roth family would like to thank all of our special friends and our community for the prayers, love, and support and for being LIFETIME members of TEAM ROTH!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020