1/1
Charles B. Douglas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles B. Douglas

Pensacola - Mr. Charles Douglas, 83, a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 27,2020, while surrounded by family.

Charles Bernard Douglas was born in Pensacola on January 20, 1937, to Albert and Bertha Douglas, and grew up in Tater Town as one of seven children. Charles was wed on June 30, 1956, in Pascagoula, MS, to lcletus Trawick, and they had six beautiful daughters, all of whom reside in the local area.

Charles was an electrician by trade, and a member of IBEW Local 676 since 1956. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S. during his long career, working in some fantastic places, among them one of his favorites was New York City. He was an avid angler who enjoyed telling stories, some of which even had to do with fishing. Charles was great with names, places, and occasions, with many great memories of events from childhood, working, fishing, and people who crossed his path. Always the storyteller, he frequently shared a vivid recollection of the fondest events with family and friends alike.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Bertha Douglas; brothers: Zack, Oliver, and Dale; sister, Linda Douglas Morgan Byrd; and son in law, Johnnie Faulk.

Survivors include his wife, lcletus Douglas; daughters; Donna Faulk, Pamela Douglas, Angelia Redding (Greg); Belinda Prehn (Rex), Sonja Douglas, Rhonda Queen (Richie); brothers, Larry (Pat) and Willard (Brenda); 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends from all over the country.

Pallbearers will be Charles' grandsons: Brooks Colley, Jonathan Faulk, Thomas Hughes, Charles Prehn, Corey Prehn, and Nathan Queen. Honorary pallbearers will be members of IBEW Local 676.

Thank you to all who assisted Charles during his recent illnesses, and a very special thank you to Dana Wimer and Brother Shofner, the care and commitment of everyone involved provided peace and comfort to the entire family.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Charles touched are invited to Faith Chapel Funeral

Home South on Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 10:15 a.m. Brother David Shofner will be the officiant. Interment will follow at Roberts Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
One of the best men I’ve known He will be missed by many
Thad Pace
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved