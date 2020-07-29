Charles B. Douglas
Pensacola - Mr. Charles Douglas, 83, a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 27,2020, while surrounded by family.
Charles Bernard Douglas was born in Pensacola on January 20, 1937, to Albert and Bertha Douglas, and grew up in Tater Town as one of seven children. Charles was wed on June 30, 1956, in Pascagoula, MS, to lcletus Trawick, and they had six beautiful daughters, all of whom reside in the local area.
Charles was an electrician by trade, and a member of IBEW Local 676 since 1956. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S. during his long career, working in some fantastic places, among them one of his favorites was New York City. He was an avid angler who enjoyed telling stories, some of which even had to do with fishing. Charles was great with names, places, and occasions, with many great memories of events from childhood, working, fishing, and people who crossed his path. Always the storyteller, he frequently shared a vivid recollection of the fondest events with family and friends alike.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Bertha Douglas; brothers: Zack, Oliver, and Dale; sister, Linda Douglas Morgan Byrd; and son in law, Johnnie Faulk.
Survivors include his wife, lcletus Douglas; daughters; Donna Faulk, Pamela Douglas, Angelia Redding (Greg); Belinda Prehn (Rex), Sonja Douglas, Rhonda Queen (Richie); brothers, Larry (Pat) and Willard (Brenda); 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends from all over the country.
Pallbearers will be Charles' grandsons: Brooks Colley, Jonathan Faulk, Thomas Hughes, Charles Prehn, Corey Prehn, and Nathan Queen. Honorary pallbearers will be members of IBEW Local 676.
Thank you to all who assisted Charles during his recent illnesses, and a very special thank you to Dana Wimer and Brother Shofner, the care and commitment of everyone involved provided peace and comfort to the entire family.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Charles touched are invited to Faith Chapel Funeral
Home South on Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 10:15 a.m. Brother David Shofner will be the officiant. Interment will follow at Roberts Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.