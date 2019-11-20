|
|
Charles Dewayne Walther
Pensacola - Charles Dewayne Walther born October 17, 1966, died on November 14, 2019 at Baptist Hospital from work related injuries. Dewayne was a lifelong resident of the Pensacola area. He was fond of the outdoors, hunting and saltwater fishing. Dewayne was devoted to his parents and siblings.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Carroll Walther and his grandparents. He is survived by his father, William C Walther and his wife, Regina Ard; aunt, Mary Elizabeth Garrow; brothers, William Charles Walther (Rebecka), and Keith Walther (Teresa) and Randy Simmons (Rhonda), daughter, Aimee Walther, grandchildren, Addison, Amelia, and Travis, several loved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 form 5pm until 7pm with a service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019