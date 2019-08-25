Resources
1945 - 2019
Gulf Breeze - Charles E. Brower, 74, of Gulf Breeze, passed away on August 7, 2019. He was born to Hobart and Beryl Brower on June 30, 1945 in Gainesville, Florida where he grew up the 9th child of ten.

Chuck served his country in the United State Army for 3 years. He then worked on the gulf oil rigs for many years. In his down time Chuck enjoyed fishing off the shore and going to Pensacola Beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hobart Loren Brower and Norma Beryl (Taylor)Brower; and his siblings, Howard L. Brower (Shirley), Betty Jean Brower, and Kay Doris White (Robert).

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Geraldine A Brower; his brothers and sisters, Joyce H. Knight (Hollis), Dale David Brower (Gail), Hobart John Edson Brower (Susan), Mary Hope Windham (Jimmy), Margie Beryl Palmer (Lamar), and Sara Lou Painter. And his best friends, Kim and Gary Cole.

Trahan Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
