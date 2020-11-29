1/1
Charles Edward Holley
Charles Edward Holley

Pensacola - Mr. Charles Edward Holley, age 68, passed away November 27th 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John S. Holley and Ethella Parker; and brothers, John S. and Warren Douglas Holley.

Mr. Holley was survived by his wife, Loretta Holley; sisters, Juanita (Harold) Williams and Teresa Holley; brothers, Jerry L and Robert A Holley; daughter, Shannon (James) Storey; step-daughter, Kelli (Steve) Brewer; grandchildren, Austin (Ashley) Holloway, Audrie (Noah) Warren, Brett Storey, Ken Martineau, and Kaely Delgado; nine great grandchildren, Hayley, Liam, Madelyn Jane, Chloe, Braxton, Benjamin, Zora, Grayson and Zayne; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
