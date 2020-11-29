Charles Edward HolleyPensacola - Mr. Charles Edward Holley, age 68, passed away November 27th 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John S. Holley and Ethella Parker; and brothers, John S. and Warren Douglas Holley.Mr. Holley was survived by his wife, Loretta Holley; sisters, Juanita (Harold) Williams and Teresa Holley; brothers, Jerry L and Robert A Holley; daughter, Shannon (James) Storey; step-daughter, Kelli (Steve) Brewer; grandchildren, Austin (Ashley) Holloway, Audrie (Noah) Warren, Brett Storey, Ken Martineau, and Kaely Delgado; nine great grandchildren, Hayley, Liam, Madelyn Jane, Chloe, Braxton, Benjamin, Zora, Grayson and Zayne; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.