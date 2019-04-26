Charles Estes Martin



Cantonment - Charles Estes Martin resident of Cantonment, FL passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 79. Charles was born in Jackson, MS on April 3, 1940 to the late Robert and Erin Cline Martin. Being a "preacher's kid", Charles lived in several different places in Mississippi but Batesville, MS was his choice of someday retiring. In 1959 his family relocated to Pensacola, FL where Charles graduated from Pensacola High School. After serving in the U.S. Army for 3 years, he returned to Pensacola and worked in the electrical supply business for 50 years before his health forced him to retire. Charles is a member of East Brent Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and other family members.



Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia A. Shiver Martin; son, Shawn Michael Martin of Las Vegas, NV; brother, William "Bill' (Marilyn) Martin of Oxford, MS and a sister, Loretta (Thomas) Peoples of Wisner, LA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Thomas Peoples and Bill Martin officiating.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to services.



Graveside committal services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery, Jay, FL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to or Covenant Hospice, 5041 N. 12th. Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.



Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019