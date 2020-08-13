Charles James Walker, Sr.
Pensacola - Charles James Walker Sr., 94, of Pensacola passed away on August 10, 2020.
Charles was born in Mariposa, CA on May 30, 1926. He served in the US Navy for 30 years, attaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. While commissioned he was stationed at a number of locations, including San Diego, CA, Cubi Point, Philippines, Kenitra, Morocco and Ellyson Field, Pensacola, FL. After his retirement from the military, Charles worked for the Audio Visual Department at what was then Pensacola Junior College until the mid 1990's.
Charles was an avid crafter and in particular an accomplished quilter. In his later years he contributed to the community by making and donating quilts to the Ronald McDonald House. Charles was a dedicated husband and father. He was especially devoted to his wife Geraldine, and worked tirelessly as her caregiver for many years before her passing.
Charles is survived by his children, Charles Walker Jr. (Pam), Susan Walker Powell (Willard), Sheila Walker (Gwen Dixon), and Samantha Walker Seals (Travis). He is also survived by grandchildren James Walker (Abby) and Harper Seals, along with great-grandchildren, Zoe Walker and Jeremiah Walker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles is predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Geraldine Akers Walker, parents Charles Jefferson Walker and May Walker Ballantyne, brothers Herman Walker and Ralph Walker, and sisters Frances Dulcich and Marjorie Dulcich.
The family will receive friends Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery in a private service. Friends are requested not to visit Barrancas until after burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charles's memory to the American Cancer Society
