|
|
Charles M. Johnston
Pensacola - Charles M. Johnston, 78, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Mr. Johnston was born in Bastrop, LA to Mr. Doris and Mrs. Rachel Johnston on July 29, 1941. He was a custom cabinet maker for 35 years, operating his own business.
Charles was a member of Pine Forest United Methodist Church where he enjoyed serving. He was a longtime avid softball player and served in the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents Charles is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Johnston, and nieces, Terrell Olivier and Jacque Beebee.
Survivors include the love of his life for 54 years, Jan; son, Marty Johnston (Stacy); daughter, Kim Harder (DJ), brother, Raymond Johnston; cousin, Audrey Cockrell; nephew, Tony Johnston (Misty); and one grandson, Nikolas Johnston.
Visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1 PM till the service begins at 2 PM
The family wishes to express their heart felt 'Thank You' to Dr. Gorton, Dr. Adams, Hayleigh, Lisa, and the entire staff on 3 West at Baptist Hospital, who became family, and all who participated in Charles' care. A very special 'thanks' to Dr. Nick Drake.
For those who wish, please make donations in Charles' memory to Exchange or Lyons Ballpark via Pensacola Parks and Recreation or the Humane Society.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020