Charles O Cook
Pensacola/Bagdad - Charles O. Cook, 86, of Azalea Trace, Pensacola, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Charles was born October 5, 1932, in Bagdad, Florida, to Lawrence and Pearl Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sisters, J. Willard Cook, Vera Mae Crawford, and Julia Stokes. Charles is survived by his wife, Gloria Cook; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 11:30 am, in the Bamberg Chapel at First Baptist Church, Milton, Florida, with Dr. David W. Spencer officiating. Following the service, burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery and Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 am, prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019