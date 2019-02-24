|
Charles Quentin Davis
Pensacola - Quentin, Quinie, Q as he was called by many, was born on November 10, 1981 in Foley Alabama. He lived most of his life between Foley and Gulf Shores Alabama.
He moved to Colorado and loved the area. He then moved to Pensacola,FL .
He was killed by a hit and run driver on February 13, 2019 while on one of his walks.
He was born an old soul who loved and trusted everyone. Quentin saw visions of good and bad. Yet he saw the Beauty of what was now and to be.
He is preceded in death by all his grandparents.
His Auntie Melissa Jean Poling
His brothers from (other mothers) Robbie Cole, Nick Cole, Marty Farias ( together again )
He is survived by his partner Annie Varnell; daughters, Victoria Blair Varnell and Avery Elizabeth Davis; Father, Raymond Peed and Mother, Teresa Childress Peed ,
Brothers Jeremy Edward Davis ( Mallory) , James Raymond Peed , (Whitney) Gerald Clark (Angie);
Sisters, Leslie Raychel Peed, Addison Annette Peed and Jenna Yost;
Auntie Pamela Gafford May
Aunties, Uncles and all the Peed family side.
Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlie and Cherry Davis
He will be missed by many.
There will be no service per my sons request.
Help a homeless person if only a pair of shoes or socks as he had done for many. He looked down on no one, as he said, we are all the same.
If you would like to do something in his memory, contact The Governor of Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey and ask for Alabama's mental health services to be a top priority for the people of Alabama.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019