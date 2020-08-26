Charles Ray Earnest
Charles Ray Earnest graduated to his heavenly college, August 21, 2020. Born February 27, 1924, the first child of Ray and Lois Earnest of Carrolton, Georgia, he grew up in Miami, Florida with his brother, James, and sister, Margaret.
Charles loved and served his country. As part of the 39th Signal Corps of the US Army in the Second World War, he landed in Normandy, September 1944, was wounded in France, and after recovery, was sent to Germany. While in camp in southern France preparing to embark to the Pacific theatre, the war ended. As the news spread among the soldiers, he spoke of the roar that passed through the camp like an ocean wave, and like many, believed that Harry Truman had personally saved his life. He returned home on New Year's Day 1946. He was awarded both the Purple Heart and Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor.
Charles believed in and highly valued education. Charles graduated from Miami High School in 1942, earning his Track and Field letter and Honor Society membership. At the University of Florida, he pursued both his Bachelors degree in Education (1946) and then his Master's degree in Education (1950). While an undergrad, Charles ran track and earned his membership in the F Club, was secretary of his senior class, participated in Delta Tau Delta and the Wesley Foundation. Returning to Miami, Charles taught at Hialeah Junior High School. In 1957, the family moved to Pensacola, FL, where Charles began his Community College career as Assistant Registrar for the fledgling Pensacola Junior College, now Pensacola State College. He became Director of Admissions and later taught at the college's adult high school, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and an advocate for the Florida community college system.
Charles was a loving, dedicated family man. Charles married Jeanne Lola Koesy on June 9, 1950. They loved each other dearly for 70 years. For 48 of those years, Charles and Jeanne remained in Pensacola. The family were active members of St. Mark United Methodist Church. Charles relished hosting lunches after church, family picnics and cookouts, and swimming at Miami Beach and then Pensacola Beach.
Charles was always involved in serving his community. For most of his adult life, Charles was an active member of the Exchange Club of Pensacola and later in Gainesville, in the Arthritis Association and the Pensacola Dinner Club, serving in various leadership roles. His tri-corner hat was also always available for gatherings with the Sons of the American Revolution. With retirement, Charles' love of learning and adventure continued. He became a docent at the Pensacola Museum of Art, cultivated camellias with Jeanne and served as Camellia Society judges. They traveled to all seven continents, with adventures including walking the Great Wall of China, riding camels to the Great Pyramids in Egypt, and cruising through Alaskan glaciers. Since returning to Gainesville in 2005, Charles cherished spending time with family, attending Grace United Methodist Church, and their friendships with other residents of The Village in Gainesville.
Charles is survived by his wife, Jeanne, their five children (and spouses): Charles (Judy), Donna (Jim), Margaret (Bill), David (Sheila) and Missy (Gary); 9 grandchildren: Grant (Meilee) Earnest, Emily Earnest (Andy Fields), Chloe Earnest, Jamie Graves, Jesse Williams, Sarah and Nicole Earnest, Sam and Ella Bennett, his great-grandson Alex Fields, many nieces and nephews, and his sister, Margaret Earnest Steele.
Charles Earnest lived as a Christian, with a true Servant's heart. He often noted how blessed he was to have such a wonderful family. He believed that a Divine Providence preserved him in war and protected and guided his family throughout his lifetime.
A private family service in Gainesville, Florida, is planned.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Exchange Club's Ray Earnest Americanism Speech Contest through the Jim Brown Scholarship fund: Florida District Exchange Clubs, c/o Steven Rawlins, 4811 Beach Blvd Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (https://donorbox.org/fdxc-brown-scholarship-fund
), OR to your favorite charity
.