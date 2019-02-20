Dr. Charles Raymond "Ray" Bennett



Pace, Florida - Charles Raymond "Ray" Bennett died on February 19 at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Alice Bennett of Sandusky, Ohio.



Ray served as Director of Student Financial Aid at the University of West Florida for 25 years. Additionally, he taught as an adjunct professor in the Department of History. He received bachelor and masters degrees from Baldwin Wallace College, Kent State and the University of Akron and his Ph.D. in History from the University of Kentucky.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Dye, and his two daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Glen Grant of Gulf Breeze and Katie and Matt Minter of Maitland. He was "Poppy" to his grandchildren, Laney and Cole Minter and Hunter and Fischer Grant. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Rousseau of Standish Maine.



Ray's loves were his daughters, being at home, enjoying nature and Civil War history. He showed great courage and good humor in dealing with numerous health issues over the past fifteen years.



Services will be held on Friday, February 22 at 11:00 am at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola. Visitation begins at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of West Florida Foundation, 11000 University Parkway, Pensacola, FL 32514. Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary