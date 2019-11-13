Services
Charles Richard Strempel

Charles Richard Strempel Obituary
Charles Richard Strempel

Lillian, AL - Charles Richard Strempel, a resident of Lillian, AL, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 79.

Mr. Strempel was an active member of the Warrington Elks Lodge and a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Strempel and three sisters, Mary, Geraldean and Frances; three brothers, Robert, Edward and Thomas.

Mr. Strempel is survived by his wife, Jeannie Strempel of Lillian; children, Kathleen Strempel McCullough Edward Strempel, James Strempel, Melissa Mackey, Kenneth Mackey and Dana Monroe; grandchildren, Sam McCullough IV, Ben McCullough, Ava Strempel, and Austin Strempel; brothers, James Strempel, Joseph Strempel, and Richard Strempel; brother-in-law, William Brown, nieces, nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Prince of Peace Cemetery.

Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
