|
|
Charles Russell "Chuck" Hitchcock
Pace - Charles Russell "Chuck" Hitchcock, 78, passed away on October 31, 2019, at home in Pace,Florida.
Chuck was born on September 4, 1941, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, to Myron Hitchcock and Idella Hinckley Hitchcock. He grew up in Wilbraham, the oldest of five children. Chuck enlisted in the Army in 1962 and served two tours in Vietnam. Chuck retired as a Master Sergeant after serving 26 years. Chuck was called back to service for Desert Storm in1991. Chuck then started a successful business "Kleen Cut Sharpening Service".
Chuck married Ellen Coughlin in 1968, in Lowell, Massachusetts. They were happily married for 51 years. Chuck enjoyed building and racing stock cars. Chuck also enjoyed bowling in his spare time and won many bowling awards. Chuck and Ellen were foster parents for many years.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Myron Hitchcock and Idella Hitchcock; and two brothers, John Hitchcock and Tommy Hitchcock.
Chuck is survived by his spouse, Ellen, of Lowell, Massachusetts; his son, Mark Hitchcock; his daughter, Jennifer Holden; his brother, Roger Hitchcock; his sister, Marilyn Taunton; his grandchildren, Kenneth Gordon, Robert Holden and Heather Holden; and his dog, Max.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel (4777 West Spencerfield Road, Pace, Florida 32571). Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., in Barrancas National Cemetery, onboard Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida.
The family requests memorial donations be made in Chuck's name, to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019