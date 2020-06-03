Charles T. Boyett
Charles T. Boyett

Pensacola - Charles T. Boyett, age 95, of Pensacola, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Charles joined the United States Army in 1943 and served his country honorably in World War II. He was a private first class and light machine gun operator (trigger man). Charles fought in the Battle of the Bulge and earned the good conduct medal, victory metal for WWII, Bronze Star medal for bravery, and 3 bronze battle stars. After the war, Charles married the love of his life, Frances Barnett, and they were together for over 75 years, an accomplishment that very few achieve.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, David Boyett; brother, L.D. Boyett; his parents; and niece, Jerry.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Boyett; son, Mike Boyett; granddaughter, Michelle Boyett; nephew, Byron; nieces, Karen, Sue, and Barbara.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their sincere and deepest appreciation to Tim Doan for the dedicated and faithful care and friendship he showed to Charles.

Condolences may be offered at www.mobilefuneralservice.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL 36619
(251) 661-7700
