Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
Burial
Following Services
Bayview Memorial Park
Pensacola, FL
Charles Thomas "Tom" Perry


1944 - 2019
Charles Thomas "Tom" Perry Obituary
Charles Thomas "Tom" Perry

Milton - Charles Thomas "Tom" Perry, 75, of Milton, passed away Friday evening, June 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom was born June 26, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, and moved with his family to Pensacola in 1952. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1962. Tom has lived in Milton since 1974.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn A. Perry, Sr. and Laura R. Perry; and his brother, Glenn A. Perry, Jr.

Tom is survived by his two daughters, Tracey P. (Chaz) Chastain and Lesley P. (Greg) Johnson; and the girls' mother, Dana Loomis. Tom also leaves behind four grandchildren, Kendall and Brody Chastain, Brett Johnson, and Riley Lambert.

Tom was a law enforcement veteran of 37 years. He retired with the rank of Sergeant from the Escambia County Sheriff's Dept. in June 2003. He also served as a Lieutenant with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Dept. and was a Trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. Tom was an agent with the FL State Beverage Dept. for a brief period of time, as well. Additionally, he served in the US Air Force Reserves, obtaining the rank of Staff Sgt in the Security Police.

Tom was a member of the Pace Masonic Lodge #349 F&AM, and was an avid Crimson Tide fan.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Burial will follow services at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola. Pallbearers will be Ron McNesby, Jim Powell, Dennis Norred, Jim Spencer, Roger Grice, and Louie Kemp.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a or to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Dept K-9 unit for the purchase of vests for the canine officers.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 1, 2019
