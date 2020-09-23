Charles Vernon Brown
Molino - Charles Vernon Brown, 83, of Molino, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020.
He was born in Eliska, AL, to Ike and Ethel Brown on March 20, 1937. He was a graduate of JU Blacksher School in Uriah, AL. He married Jeanette Ryland Brown on March 25, 1960, in Brewton, AL. He retired in 2007 as co-owner of Byrd Construction Inc., after 52 years in the industrial construction business.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sharon Brown, of Eliska, and his beloved grandson Dillon Charles Roberson, of Molino. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette; his son, Roger (Tanya), and daughter, Renee (Warren) Roberson; grandchildren, Shana Fetsko (Andrew), Tanner Roberson (Katelin), Taylor Brown (Reagan); and great-grandchildren, Sadie and Hayes Fetsko, all of Molino. He is also survived by siblings, Cathy (Donald) Hendrix, Molino; Joyce (Eric) Frye, Farmington, NM; Margaret (Charles) Fulton, Tallahassee; and Sue Childers, Calhoun, GA.
He was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church in Molino for over 53 years, serving as a youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and a deacon. His passion was serving the Lord and giving to others. He loved sharing his vegetable garden with family and friends. He found great joy in seeing his grandchildren grow into Christians and seeing them carry on the values he taught them throughout their lives. The highlight of his day was to see Sadie and Hayes running across the field to visit Mamaw and Papaw.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Roberson, Taylor Brown, Andrew Fetsko, Garry Hendrix, Ricky Brooks, and Ed Kernells.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00- 8:00 pm, at Highland Baptist Church in Molino, FL.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow immediately after in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dillon Roberson Youth Fund at Highland Baptist Church, 6240 North Hwy. 95A, Molino, FL 32577.
You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.