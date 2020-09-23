1/1
Charles Vernon Brown
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Vernon Brown

Molino - Charles Vernon Brown, 83, of Molino, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020.

He was born in Eliska, AL, to Ike and Ethel Brown on March 20, 1937. He was a graduate of JU Blacksher School in Uriah, AL. He married Jeanette Ryland Brown on March 25, 1960, in Brewton, AL. He retired in 2007 as co-owner of Byrd Construction Inc., after 52 years in the industrial construction business.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sharon Brown, of Eliska, and his beloved grandson Dillon Charles Roberson, of Molino. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette; his son, Roger (Tanya), and daughter, Renee (Warren) Roberson; grandchildren, Shana Fetsko (Andrew), Tanner Roberson (Katelin), Taylor Brown (Reagan); and great-grandchildren, Sadie and Hayes Fetsko, all of Molino. He is also survived by siblings, Cathy (Donald) Hendrix, Molino; Joyce (Eric) Frye, Farmington, NM; Margaret (Charles) Fulton, Tallahassee; and Sue Childers, Calhoun, GA.

He was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church in Molino for over 53 years, serving as a youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and a deacon. His passion was serving the Lord and giving to others. He loved sharing his vegetable garden with family and friends. He found great joy in seeing his grandchildren grow into Christians and seeing them carry on the values he taught them throughout their lives. The highlight of his day was to see Sadie and Hayes running across the field to visit Mamaw and Papaw.

Pallbearers will be Tanner Roberson, Taylor Brown, Andrew Fetsko, Garry Hendrix, Ricky Brooks, and Ed Kernells.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00- 8:00 pm, at Highland Baptist Church in Molino, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow immediately after in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dillon Roberson Youth Fund at Highland Baptist Church, 6240 North Hwy. 95A, Molino, FL 32577.

You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved